Aiken County opening first school for 6th graders only

Tuesday, August, 6th, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. ((WRDW/WAGT)) -- Nathan McDaniel will be one of the first students to go to Aiken Intermediate School the first school in Aiken County for 6th graders only.

Nathan said, "I thought it was like okay that it was going to be a 6th grade so you don't have all the big kids crowding around you"

That's one of the reasons-- the Aiken County School System wanted to open the school in the first place.

Principal of Aiken Intermediate School Denise McCray, "Our focus is totally about 6th grade there is no distraction of 7th and 8th grade students."

Their goal is to make the transition from elementary to middle school easier for students academically, socially, and emotionally.

McCray said, "When students come to middle school, we're kind of throwing them in the deep end so they kind of have to figure it out for themselves well we'll be very intentional about teaching kids how to advocate for themselves, build their confidence, how to support each other."

Nathan's mom says at first she wasn't so sure about a 6th grade only school.

"When I first found out that we were going to have an only 6th grade i was a little nervous," said Ashley McDaniel, but after speaking with the superintendent and others involved she's excited.

"I think it will be wonderful and just that they can learn with all of these kids around our community and talk with them and grow with them," said McDaniel.

The staff is excited too and confident this school will make a difference.

"We want to make sure that when students leave our building that they are on 6th grade level and they are ready to be successful," said McCray.

In less than two weeks they'll put it to the test. Aiken County goes back to school on Monday, Augusta 19th.