4 officers in Aiken isolated after possible COVID-19 exposure

Tuesday April 7, 2020

The Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford is providing deputies with new equipment and has added new protocols in order to protect deputies and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Four law enforcement officers in Aiken are in isolation after possible exposure to coronavirus a week ago.

The officers of the Aiken Department of Public Safety are not showing symptoms.

They had contact with a juvenile who was arrested and later exhibited signs of COVID-19.

Out of abundance of caution, the officers were isolated, but they have not been tested.

The juvenile was tested, and authorities are awaiting results.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.