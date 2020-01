Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken man has been found not guilty in a murder that happened in May 2017.

South Carolina court records show that Tobias Thomas was not convicted in a murder on Brandt Court.

Thomas was arrested in June 2017 in DeKalb County, then he was extradited back to Aiken County. He was wanted for the death of Kaliel Bey, who was shot in the Paces Run apartment complex.

