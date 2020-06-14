Aiken County investigators searching for burglary suspect

Sunday, June 14, 2020

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance on any information that would lead to the arrest of 30-year-old Jonathan D Griffin of Aiken.

Deputies say Griffin is wanted for burglary 2nd degree, trespassing, malicious injury to personal property, harassment 1st degree and escape. They say Griffin was arrested on June 13th around 9:30 pm after an investigation into a burglary on Edisto Road.

Aiken County deputies say that while Griffin was in custody he was being evaluated by medical staff at Aiken Regional Hospital when he fled the hospital. They say Griffin was later spotted Sunday morning around 8:47 a.m. in the area of Cemetery Road in Warrenville.

According to deputies, Griffin fled into a wooded area near Simons Street as responding deputies began their search. The Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team and SLED is assisting with the search for Griffin.

Deputies say Griffin is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, approximately 130 lbs, brown hair, and blue eyes. Griffin is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Griffin, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.