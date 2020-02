Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death."

According to the sheriff's office, that scene is located on Talatha Church Road.

The sheriff's office says the call came in around 7:53 a.m. when a resident found a vehicle on the side of the road.

A man, who has not yet been identified, was found inside the car when an injury to his head.

