Aiken County homeowner fires on pair of suspects

Thursday, May 21, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A homeowner fired on some suspects Thursday morning in Aiken County, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. at 437 Cobblestone Road. Each suspect was carrying a duffel bag, and there was no indication the suspects were wounded.

Authorities had surrounded the scene and were searching the area of Cobblestone, Whispering Pines Road, Highway 1 and nearby streets. A dog team was on the way

