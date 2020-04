Tuesday, April 21, 2020

SALLEY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County firefighters are working to extinguish the flames of a fully involved fire at a residence.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, that fire is on Windsor Road in Salley.

Details remain limited at this time.

News 12 has a crew on scene and will update this story with more details as soon as we receive them.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.