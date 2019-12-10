Aiken County fire officials continue investigation into 'intentionally set' house fire

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a fire they say was intentionally set.

The house has plenty of damage and the shed in the back is destroyed. The sheriff's office says this isn't the first time this house has gone up in flames.

Judy Greene was about to sit down for dinner Monday night when she thought she heard a wreck.

“I stepped out further into the yard and that's when I saw the house on fire just shortly after that was when the first explosion took place,” Greene said.

Then things got worse.

“The second explosion was really, really loud, and very bad; the ground just rumbled,” Greene said.

The Midland Valley Fire Department says at least one oxygen tank exploded during the fire, sending a firefighter to the hospital.

“The second explosion I could see it,” Greene said. “It went into the treetop, and when it did I noticed some of the debris came toward my home and the home next to me.”

The sheriff's office believes this house was intentionally set on fire last night for the second time.

The first was in July 2018. Almost a year, later officials arrested Nicholas Ard for arson. This time they don't know who did this or why. But Greene says the home and the people coming and going have been a problem for the neighborhood.

“In a way it's sad that these type of endings happen to anyone or any home, but sometimes there's an intervention, you know?” Greene said. “Sometimes things can work out.”

There are still a lot of unanswered questions. The sheriff's office says this fire is still under investigation. We'll let you know as soon as we get more information.

