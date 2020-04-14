Aiken County extends closure of its buildings, facilities

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County offices, parks, programs and facilities will remain closed to the public through at least May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the governor’s office, the extension of the closure comes as a way to avoid spreading the virus. Employees will still be available to assist the public with online, email and phone transactions.

Also, residential waste drop-off centers will now only accept yard trimmings, clippings and small debris that will fit inside a pickup, SUV or other non-commercial vehicle. The centers will no longer accept debris brought in by trailer. All trailer loads should be taken directly to the Barden Landfill and will be directed to do so if presented at a residential drop off center. This change in policy is for residential yard debris only. Regular household waste will still be accepted at all residential drop off centers in the county.

The move comes as the county sees a big increase -- up to 50% -- in the volume of yard debris and waste coming to the residential drop-off centers as well as the landfill.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.