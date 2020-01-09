Aiken County dog-cat combo adopted out after old owner unable to take them to assisted living facility

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- We have good news to share this afternoon as the dog-cat pair put up for adoption by a man entering an assisted living facility has been adopted!

George and Fergus, a 2-year-old Chihuahua and an 11-year-old house cat, were adopted out before the doors fully opened at the Aiken County Animal Shelter on Thursday morning.

But what about the old owner? We're told the old owner did not yet want to meet the new adopter because it was too tough for him to take at the moment.

The new owner, meanwhile, said she understood and left him her telephone number in hopes of getting in touch whenever he is ready.

