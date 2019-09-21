Aiken County deputies working string of car break-ins, offering cash reward for information on suspects

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

GRANITEVILLE S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says multiple cars were broken into at the Sage Creek neighborhood this morning.

Deputies are looking for any information that would lead to identifying possible suspects who may be connected to the car break-ins.

Early this morning around 4:30 a.m., deputies say a resident in the area spotted a black male going through a vehicle in the area of Cozy Knoll and Geranium Street. The suspect fled the area when the witness spotted him.

Deputies and the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking team responded to the area where they say it was evident that the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Throughout the morning, the deputies responded to residents in this neighborhood where vehicles were rummaged through. Several homeowners were able to provide pictures of possible suspects from these incidents.

If anyone has any information on this case or the identity of any suspects, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for

information leading to the arrest of people responsible for any crime.