Aiken County deputies looking for Memorial Day robbery suspect

Monday, June 1, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help for information on a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to the report, on May 25 around 4:15 p.m., a victim reported that while he was parked in front of the Lucky 7 on Hampton Avenue, a white sedan parked next to him.

A black male, wearing a camouflage jacket got into his vehicle and pointed a handgun at him, demanding money. The victim gave the gunman about $400 in case. The gunman got back into the passenger side of the white sedan and left, fleeing the area on Terry Drive.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide an anonymous tip through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in the crime.

