Aiken County deputies bust 3 illegal stash houses

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Three illegal stash house investigations have resulted in the arrests of 18 people in the past week.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, those arrested have led to all suspects being hit with various charges including drug and weapons possession and lying to police.

The first set of arrests came on Jan. 10 around 2:30 p.m. when deputies executed a search warrant at a home on 116 Frances Drive and found it to be an illegal drug house. Seven arrests were made as a result of that bust.

The next bust happened on Jan. 15 following another search warrant on Augusta Road in Burnetttown. Deputies found guns and a quantity of drugs there.

Another search warrant was issued later that evening at 127 Sunshine Street in Warrenville where heroin, methamphetamines, marijuana, and guns were found.

The following people have been arrested:

Charles Toole (62) Operating a Stash House

David Ross (31) Unlawful Possession of a Pistol

Joseph Hattaway (29) Probation Violation Warrant

Alyssa Long (18) Possession of Methamphetamines

Ashley J. Thompson (30) Possession of Methamphetamines

Robert Boyce (28) Possession of Methamphetamines

Jonathan W. Hopson (48) Possession of Methamphetamines.

Zachary S. Kendrick (24) Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana 2nd Offense,

Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense; Violation of Drug Distribution Law

Grady L. Owenby (45) Trafficking Methamphetamine 3rd Offense, Trafficking Heroin 3rd

Offense, Possession of Firearm during Commission of Violent Crime, Violation of Drug

Distribution Law (also outstanding warrant for Probation Violation)

Christopher R. Gore (21) Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense; Violation of Drug

Distribution Law

Michael S. Sanders (22) Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana 1st Offense;

Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense

Heather M. Britton (29) Trafficking Methamphetamine 2nd Offense; Trafficking Heroin

2nd Offense; Possession of Firearm during the Commission of Violent Crime

Jamie A. Curtis (34) Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense

Megan A. Johnson (23) Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense

Tyler L. Logue (20) Possession of Methamphetamine

David Brian Payne (55) Operating a Stash

House and Possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

Joseph Robert Edwards (33) Failure to Register (Sex Offender) 3rd or subsequent offense

Harry “Syd” Willis (69) Trafficking Heroin; Possession of Methamphetamine

