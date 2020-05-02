Aiken County deputies patrolling areas after rise in theft and stolen vehicles

Saturday, May 2, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says they have seen a rise in theft, car break-ins, stolen vehicles and illegal drugs being reported in the county and surrounding counties.

For several weeks, ACSO says they have reassigned deputies to assist in patrolling more areas of the county where thefts or crimes may occur.

They say within the past few days three suspects were arrested and a total of five stolen cars were recovered and located in the Windsor, SC area and the north side of Aiken County between Aiken and Monetta.

"Resolutions to cases like these are possible with the diligent efforts deputies and investigators take when following up on reported incidents as well as tips and leads provided by citizens," the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

Deputies say they have identified several others that were involved and are in the process of obtaining warrants.

If anyone has any information on an ongoing investigation or known locations of wanted suspects, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.