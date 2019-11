Saturday, November 9, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County Dispatch confirms fire crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire involving a horse trailer.

They say the incident is on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 29.

There are no reports of injuries.

News 12 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

