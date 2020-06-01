Aiken County death investigated after report of break-in, assault

Monday, June 1, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Aiken County sheriff’s and coroner’s officials are investigating a death at a home in the 500 block of Shiloh Heights Road.

Around 6:30 a.m. today, a 911 caller told dispatchers that while she and her friend were asleep, a male broke into her home and assaulted them. When deputies arrived at 560 Shiloh Heights Road, they found the caller, who appeared to have been injured with several lacerations.

Deputies found an unresponsive male in a bedroom who was later pronounced deceased by Aiken County emergency medical crews. The female victim was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. She was stable, authorities said.

She told investigators the attacker was a male wearing a green shirt.

An infant child, was also in the home but was not injured.

The Aiken bloodhound tracking team and deputies searched the area, but did not find a suspect.

This investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

