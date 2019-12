(WRDW/WAGT) -- The special election for Aiken County School Board is coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 10th.

Three district seats are up for grabs in the election.

Here's who you'll see on the ballot:

District 7:

George A Grieve

Patrice Rhinehart

District 8:

John Bradley

Bruce Wheelon

Timothy Govenettio

Kristin Beard

District 9:

Cameron Nuessle

Keith Harp

Robert Byrne

Pamela Diaz

