Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirms major drug bust off Two Notch Road

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Department confirms 12 people were detained at a residence off Two Notch Road and Bonner Street in Aiken Thursday night.

They say an unknown quantity of methamphetamine and heroine was seized from the property.

Deputies tell us they were executing a narcotics search warrant as part of one of their long-term drug investigations.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

