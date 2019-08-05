Aiken County Sheriff's Office working shooting on Augusta Rd.

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 3:52 AM, Aug 05, 2019

UPDATE -- 3:50 a.m.
CLEARWATER, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The scene is now clear after a shooting on the 4800 block of Augusta Road.
This is a developing story and details are limited at this time.

CLEARWATER, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County Dispatch confirms they're working a shooting on the 4800 block of Augusta Rd.

The call came in at 2:24 a.m. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

We have a crew on scene. They say an ambulance left around 3:00 a.m. This is a developing story and details are limited at this time.

 