Aiken County Sheriff's Office working shooting on Augusta Rd.

UPDATE -- 3:50 a.m.

CLEARWATER, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The scene is now clear after a shooting on the 4800 block of Augusta Road.

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time.

CLEARWATER, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County Dispatch confirms they're working a shooting on the 4800 block of Augusta Rd.

The call came in at 2:24 a.m. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

We have a crew on scene. They say an ambulance left around 3:00 a.m. This is a developing story and details are limited at this time.