Aiken County Sheriff's Office searching for Circle K armed robbery suspect

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Circle K on Wagener Rd.

The Circle K clerk told responding deputies the suspect entered the store around 2:30 a.m. He demanded money and indicated that he had a gun hidden under his shirt. He ran away with an unspecified amount of money and goods from the store.

The suspect is described as a black man. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans, white shoes and a blue knit cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811. The Sheriff's Office says your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if it leads to the suspect's arrest.