Aiken County Sheriff's Office looking for robbery suspect

Saturday, June 6, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that would lead to identifying the suspect involved in a robbery.

On June 6th around 4:00 am, a black male robbed the Enmarket Gas Station located at 2461 Charleston Hwy. The man was last seen wearing a red shirt and leaving in a blue car with a spare tire on the rear passenger side.

If anyone has any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this suspect, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.