GRANITEVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man diagnosed with dementia who went missing last night.

Joseph Rodgers, 78, was last seen around 11:00 pm at his care facility, located on Powell St.

Rodgers was last seen wearing a gray plaid shirt with gray pants. He is about 6 feet tall and weights about 350 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.