Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death they’re considering suspicious.

On Monday, around 4:00 P.M. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Saint John’s Road. When responding, the 911 caller said they saw a person laying near the tree line.

The victim is a black male and has not yet been identified. The death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-648-6811

