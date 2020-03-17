Aiken County Schools to deliver meals to students beginning Tuesday

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County Nutrition Services to begin delivering meals to children in need beginning Tuesday.

The School District will be transporting meals to students along regular bus routes. These no-cost, grab-and-go meals are available to any student desiring one. Each grab-and-go bag will contain nutrition for breakfast as well as lunch.

Buses transporting food for students will begin their routes at 11 a.m., and most will have made their deliveries by 12:30 p.m. Please review the routes for estimated arrival time.

If a student has not received a meal and the bus delivery time is delayed by more than 30 minutes at the published meal delivery time, please contact the District Transportation Office at (803) 593-7201 and a bus will be radioed to deliver a meal to your stop.

Food for students is also available by picking up a grab-and-go bag at any of our school campuses between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The district says student meals will be available throughout this school closure on weekdays for students beginning Tuesday, March 17. Student meals will not be distributed or available for grab-and-go pickup at school campuses on the already published day off of Monday, March 23.

Paper and pencil Distance Learning Packets are being assembled and will be available for pick up at school locations on Thursday, March 19, from noon until 7:00 p.m., and Friday, March 20, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. School principals will communicate additional details with parents/guardians along with a schedule for pickup to ensure that they are distributed in a way that allows for appropriate social distancing in our continued efforts to protect the health of our students, staff members and community.

