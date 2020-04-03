Aiken County Schools partner with food banks to provide students with meals over Spring Break

Friday, April 3, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County Public School District, with support from Golden Harvest Food Bank, distributed 74,510 meals, to help ensure students’ nutritional needs were met over Spring Break.

As ordered by the Governor, Aiken County, along with all schools in South Carolina, closed on Monday, March 16, to help control the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of students, staff and the community.

According to the release, in Aiken County, the needs of students nutritionally were met almost immediately, beginning Tuesday, March 17, with Grab-and-Go meals available at every school and its fleet of buses distributing meals to students along its regular bus route.

As of April 2, Aiken County Public Schools and its essential staff necessary to accomplish that mission had provided 272,992 meals to students during this mandated school closure.

Planning for the week of Spring Break, April 6-10, would prove especially challenging for the school district with employees scheduled to be off and food supplies being limited.

On Friday, April 3, the meal packs were available for pickup at Aiken High School, Kennedy Middle School, North Augusta High School, Midland Valley High School, Graniteville Elementary School, A.L. Corbett Middle School, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, and Silver Bluff High School.

More than 7400 students will have food over the extended break because of Friday’s effort.

