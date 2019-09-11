Aiken County Schools have a temporary superintendent. But what’s next?

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) -- Days after the sudden resignation of Aiken County Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford, the Aiken County School Board has named King Laurence as the interim superintendent.He’s currently serving as the chief officer of administration for the school district.

Now the next big concern: how the board plans to fill three vacant seats on the board after Alford’s resignation and finding a permanent superintendent.

“We've got to return attention back to where it belongs and that's on our students, teachers, and administrators,” Aiken County School Board member Brian Silas said.

Silas said he's ready to move past the distraction of Alford's resignation. Now they’re putting someone in place to calm the storm.

“We've established now a strong interim superintendent. He is well-respected and known in Aiken County, he's been here a long time, and I think that's an excellent first step,” Silas said.

Silas is quick to praise Laurence.

“He's certainly well-qualified, without a doubt,” Silas said.

Laurence started his career in the school system as a teacher and worked his way up the ladder. At one point, he was being considered for the position of superintendent in Aiken and Edgefield.

Some parents on social media were excited to see Laurence take over.

Some board members followed Alford out the door. Silas said it was disheartening.

“I don't know if it's a setback, but certainly losing that much insight is not helpful," Silas said.

But Silas said his focus is winning back the confidence of parents and moving forward with what Alford started.

"We've got a lot of positive momentum as I said in Aiken County and a lot of that is due to him, so that's a good thing. You know we should and need to build on that,” Silas said.

A member of the Aiken County elections board said that the director is still waiting to receive the official paperwork of resignations from the board.

The elections board member said they are also expecting the resignation of a third board member, Rosemary English, on Friday.

The board said there could be a special election as early as December.

