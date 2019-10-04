Aiken County School's Career Cafe getting kids thinking about their futures, early

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

News 12 at 5 O'Clock

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- What did you want to be growing up?

Maybe it was a fire fighter, a teacher, or even a famous singer.

It's a question kids are trying to answer younger and younger these days, which was the idea behind Career Cafes at A.L. Corbett Middle School.

"I want them to just be thinking about something, even if it's professional athlete, or right now, YouTuber is a popular career goal," said Leslie Fielder, a Career Specialist for Aiken County Public Schools.

She said she wanted to expose her students to as many careers as possible, starting as young as elementary and middle school.

This week's speaker was Jordan Jones, with CORA Physical Therapy.

Jones said she figured out what she wanted to do after working with an athletic trainer when she was in high school.

Now, she's hoping to inspire the students she works with.

"For them to see my face and kind of see what I'm doing, it is a good age for them to get involved," Jones said.

The kids have a wide range of careers they're interested in.

"I would like to design my own shoes and have my own clothing line," said Sean Landy, an 8th grader at A.L. Corbett.

The goal of the cafes is just to get the students thinking, and let them know that they have help getting to whatever their goal might be.

"I feel like they would be with me every step of the way to help me become an entrepreneur," Landy said.

Fielder said she plans on exposing the kids to all 16 of the Federal Career Clusters throughout the school year.

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.