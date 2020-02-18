Aiken County Schools names new superintendent

Feb. 18, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. -- (WRDW/WAGT) The Aiken County School Board voted 7-2 to name Interim Superintendent King Laurence as the new superintendent.

The vote came after almost four hours of an executive session.

Laurence has been serving as interim superintendent since September when Dr. Sean Alford resigned.

Just last week, the school district hosted a community meeting, seeking input from parents and community members about what they would like to see in the next superintendent. There was no indication at the time they were considering an internal candidate.

After that meeting, one parent, Teresa Pope, even voiced her concern to us, saying, "My concern was they don't have a firm in place to actually look for a superintendent."

It appears, that firm won't be needed after all.