Aiken County School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Monday, April 20, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County School Districts confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

According to an Aiken County School official, staff learned today that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The employee last worked on April 2, and began experiencing symptoms after Spring Break on April 15.

According to officials, following CDC-guidelines, anyone who had been in direct contact with the patient within 48 hours of the onset of coronavirus symptoms (April 15) has been asked to self-quarantine.

Likewise, any employees potentially exposed are to be notified individually, according to the official.

Additional information from an Aiken County School official:

"At this time, there are no recommended changes to the nutritional service plan. All sites will continue with food assembly on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays preparing Grab-and-Go meals for pickup at all school campuses and delivery along our bus routes on those days, according to officials.

The first of several shipments of washable/reusable face masks was distributed to employees today and are required for all involved in food preparation and delivery. Disposable gloves, handwashing/sanitizing stations and appropriate social distancing measures are also in place to protect the health and safety of employees and of the students being served.

Please keep this member of our Aiken County Public School family battling coronavirus in your thoughts and be assured that we will continue to do our very best to ensure the continued health of our dedicated staff, students and families throughout these challenging times."

