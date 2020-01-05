Aiken County school employee facing juvenile sexual assault charges

Sunday, January 5, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken County school employee has been arrested on juvenile sexual assault charges.

Aiken County deputies say 40-year-old Benjamin Kesselring is behind bars.

Kesselring is listed on the Aiken County School website as the JV Volleyball Coach at Midland Valley High School. His social media accounts also list him as an information clerk and safety monitor.

According to a report filed with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Friday, January 3rd. It involved one juvenile victim and two juvenile witnesses.

The report states that the three children observed Kesselring to be intoxicated. It states that Kesselring grabbed the juvenile victim and inappropriately touched and bit the victim.

The two other children witnessed the attack and told deputies the same story.

Deputies then located Kesselring on Knobcone Ave. where they found the suspect asleep in the drivers seat. The report states he told deputies he consumed "a bottle of liquor". He was then placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

This is on ongoing investigation. Kesselring faces charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor to the 3rd degree, public disorderly conduct and assault and battery of the 1st degree.

News 12 has reached out to the Aiken County school system for a response.

This is the description of the JV volleyball coach on the Aiken County school website:

"Coach Kesselring has been a coach for multiple sports for the last 14 years and has led many of his teams to winning seasons and championships. he has a broad knowledge of volleyball and has been immersed in the sport for the last 5 years with his daughters playing school and travel ball. He is certified ref through USA volleyvall and has the opportunity to play and ref during his career. He has a passion for the sport and looks forward to the upcoming season. 'We have a great group of ladies with a ton of talent and potential. I am honored to be given the opportunity to work with these girls and the athletic department at MVHS.'"