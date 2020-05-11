Aiken County School Board to discuss Masters Week in next meeting

Monday, May 11, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County School Board administration will prepare a new calendar each year for Board approval and discuss Masters Week.

The original 2020-2021 calendar was presented and approved by the Board in November 2019. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Augusta National’s Masters Golf Tournament was postponed until the week of November 9th through November 15th, 2020.

Traditionally, the district has scheduled spring break during the Masters in an effort to accommodate the needs of this event.

The district is expecting to discuss the week in the Facebook Live meeting on May 12 at 6:00 p.m.

