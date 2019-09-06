Aiken County School Board releases statement following superintendent resignation

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County School Board has released a statement about the departure of their superintendent.

Superintentendent Dr. Sean Alford resigned at a school board meeting Thursday. Two other board members also resigned.

The Aiken County School Board says the following:

"The Board and Dr. Alford have reached an amicable resolution and Dr. Alford will resign effective September 13, 2019, to pursue other career opportunities. Dr. Alford wishes to thank the District for their support of him as superintendent during his years of service. The Board appreciates and acknowledges his excellent leadership and performance during his time as superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools."

Dr. Alford also released a statement about his departure from the school district.

It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as Aiken County’s Superintendent.

To ensure that our relationship promoted the goals of the District and community, it has always been my goal to work collaboratively with the members of our Board of Education, both collectively and individually. We have not always agreed on every issue, and I certainly would never expect us to do so, but I have made every effort possible to hear the thoughts and concerns of each board member while considering the important decisions for our organization.

This is not an ideal circumstance for our organization, however, the Board is operating within their scope of responsibility to select a superintendent of their choosing. I am confident that our employees will carry on with the same excellence they have displayed during my tenure as superintendent with whoever is selected as the District’s future leader.

I wish our ONE TEAM family all the best in the future and look forward to celebrating Aiken County Public School’s continued success.

