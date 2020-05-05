Aiken County Public Schools begins online registration for 2020-21 school year

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) --Registration is open for both new and returning students. Families are encouraged to register as early as possible.

The New Student online registration link is available for families applying to Pre-K programs, those registering incoming Kindergarten students and any student not enrolled in an Aiken County school this past year.

Families interested in applying to the 4K Early Learning Programs (CERDEP) will also use the online link to submit their applications.

LINK FOR: those applying to CPS Pre-Kindergarten programs and incoming Kindergarten students

For all returning ACPSD students, online registration will be accessed through the PowerSchool Parent Portal.

Once parents and guardians have logged in on the Parent Portal, the link to 2020-21 online registration will be located at the bottom left of the page. Simply click “Returning Student Registration 2020-2021” link to get started.

LINK FOR: parents and guardians of all returning ACPS students

Parents who still need to set up a Parent Portal account should reach out to their current school for information login on how to access the parent portal account. Student Information Clerks will be ready to support parents and guardians.

Also, for parents of elementary and middle school students who would like to enroll their student in the QuestZone afterschool program for next school year, or to find out more information about the QuestZone programs, please see their flyer in Peachjar or visit thequestzone.com online. Click on the “enroll now” icon at the top of the page and complete the registration information.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.