Aiken County Detention Division employee arrested

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says a detention division employee has been arrested.

Investigators say 38-year-old Christopher Robert Erikson surrendered to Aiken Public Safety Officers on an arrest warrant for Pointing and Presenting. Erikson has been employed with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for 5 years. He was assigned to the Detention Division.

They say Erikson’s arrest stems from an Aiken Department of Public Safety investigation that began on January 10th. Erikson was off duty at the time of this incident was reported and did not involve an agency issued weapon.

Deputies say his employment was terminated after his arrest.

“Accountability is one of the tenets for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office”, Sheriff Hunt said. “It is inexcusable for any officer to tarnish the badge of this Office where it can have a lasting affect on the law enforcement community.”

