Aiken County Council chairman's wife listed as suspect in identity fraud investigation

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The wife of the Aiken County Council chairman is listed as a suspect in an identity fraud investigation in Richmond County, according to case reports.

Michele Bunker, the wife of Gary Bunker, is accused in two different cases involving former coworkers. Bunker was the director of nursing at Hospice Services of Georgia, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement, Hospice Services of Georgia confirmed Bunker was fired from her position back on May 5. The decision came in response to accusations by an employee.

"What has happened is very, very unfortunate," Sherri Stinson, the current director of clinical services at Hospice Services of Georgia, said. "But, it has nothing to do with the day to day operations of Hospice Services of Georgia."

The company says there's no indication any patient information was stolen.

One incident report was filed earlier this month. The victim told deputies a USAA representative notified her after a bank account was opened in her name, the report says. When contacted by the representative, Bunker identified as the victim's sister, according to the description to deputies.

The victim told deputies that was not true, and it was done without her knowledge.

In the other case, the victim filed the report in June. However, the report says the incident occurred in February. It describes someone using personal information to get a $7,500 loan through an online lending service.

"From the amount of cases we've seen pour into the CAVE Task Force, this is an up and coming crime," William Loomer, the CAVE Task Force's lead investigator, said.

Loomer's team investigates crimes against the elderly across Richmond and Burke counties. Often times those crimes involve identity theft.

So, how do you protect yourself against identity fraud?

Investigator Loomer says using credit monitoring websites is a good first step. He says that's a cheap way to look after yourself by checking for an irregularities.

He also encourages checking on vulnerable family and friends too.

"A good rule of thumb is if you don't think that person or establishment should already have your information," Loomer said, "don't give it to them without prior approval or authorization by somebody else that you trust."

The CAVE Task Force says always remember to file a report in an identity theft situation, even if it involves your employer.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is the only agency investigating this case. The CAVE Task Force is not involved at this time.

We reached out to Gary Bunker for comment on the matter. However, he did not respond.

