Friday, August 30, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Wagener.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, that accident is on Highway 302 and involves one car.

The car, according to troopers, hit a tree.

No word on any other injuries.

