Aiken County Animal Shelter needs your help fixing animal crisis

Monday, October 21, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Animal Shelter has a crisis, too many animals coming in, and not enough animals going out.

The shelter is on pace to receive more than 400 animals this month, about 150 more than usual for October.

"We're filling up," said Shelter Manager Bobby Arthurs. "We're filling up and our goal is not to euthanize, but it's not off the table."

Arthurs said euthanasia is the last resort.

"We're doing everything in our power than we can to find these animals a home," he said.

The shelter is used to seeing this many dogs come in during the summer, but it's rare for this time of year. Arthurs said they transfer some animals to shelters up north, but those slow down during the fall, too.

"We're not transferring as many out because we don't have any takers right now," he said.

He said irresponsible owners are partly to blame. People who get a dog before thinking about how much care they need are not helping the problem, but rather contributing to it.

"Make sure that you're prepared to take them," he said. "If you adopt, we certainly don't want them to come back. We want them to live and have a happy and prosperous life with you."

He said spaying and neutering your pets is the key to being a responsible pet owner and decreasing the population. That will make it easier for these dogs to find homes.

"The shelter animals are so appreciative," Arthurs said. "They get here and they see it and they realize how stressful it is and how many dogs are here so when they get adopted and they go home, there's just such a reward."

With the shelter filling up and so many dogs to adopt, Arthurs said now is not the time to surrender your dog. It's time to come find your forever friend.

