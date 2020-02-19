Aiken County Animal Shelter kennels get upgrade after council vote Tuesday

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Council voted to approve changes to the animal shelter's kennels in a Tuesday meeting.

The council unanimously approved a bid from J. E. Stewart Builders for $409,800 to enclose the rear kennels within the Aiken County Animal Shelter on Wire Road.

The kennels currently have roofs, but the animals are still exposed to the heat, cold, and rain from the sides.

Improvements will be of benefit to the animals and the shelter staff and volunteers,” said Gary Bunker.

The funds are coming from Capital Projects Sales Tax 4.

