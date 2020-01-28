Aiken County Animal Shelter hopes 'FOTAS Furry 5K' will bring spike in adoptions

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first annual Friends of the Animal Shelter Furry 5K is set for this weekend in Aiken.

Organizers are hoping it meets big needs for the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Pups need homes and fast.

"Typically, this time of year we have a little bit of a break from our intake, and it just hasn't happened this year," said Kathy Jacobs, FOTAS programs coordinator. "Just last month we took in over 300 dogs and cats."

Jacobs says the shelter is desperate for adoptions and is in need of supplies.

"People think of a shelter dog as maybe a beat-up stray," Jacobs said. "But, we have some dogs here who've been in homes with families. They are nice dogs. They have nice manners. They just want to be loved."

On Saturday, those dogs will want to run. A local organization, Two Girls and a Clock, is pitching in to give dogs a chance at a new home.

"Our goal is to take dogs to this event and not bring them back to the shelter," Jacobs said. "Our goal is to get them where people can actually see the personality of these animals."

Runners can bring their own dogs, and you can even run with a shelter dog if you want. There's also adoption specials.

"It's gonna help us with medical needs," Jacobs said. "We've got a lot of animals right now that need extra medical help. We have dogs coming in with demodex that are completely bald. They need a lot of attention."

All the money will go straight to getting these pups that attention. FOTAS says adoption specials will be running all day on Saturday.

The 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m. January 28 is the last day to register for the race online, but you can also register in person.

