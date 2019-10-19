Aiken County Animal Shelter completely full, in urgent need of community's help

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter is dealing with a severe overcrowding of incoming animals.

The shelter says they are doubling up animals in kennels and the animals are very stressed. The shelter has officially run out of room.

The shelter tells us they do not want to be put in a position to euthanize animals. They are asking for the public's help.

They are in urgent need of adopters and fosters. If you are able to help, contact the animal shelter at (803) 642-1537.