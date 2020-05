Tuesday, May 12, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County School District has approved scheduling students to have a break in alignment with Masters week.

The board discussed that students will be off for the second week of November, 9-13, during a virtual meeting.

Augusta National announced that the Masters in the fall is targeted for November 9-15.

The school year is expected to begin on Augusta 17 and end on June 10, 2021.

