Aiken County School board names interim Superintendent

September 10, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. -- (WRDW/WAGT) During a packed board meeting, the Aiken County School Board voted to name Associate Superintendent King Laurence as the interim Superintendent.

This decision comes after Dr. Sean Alford resigned last week at a special called board meeting. The board called that meeting to discuss a complaint of a threat made by a former employee.

A third board member, Rosemary English, announced her resignation at Tuesday's meeting, making good on her promise from Thursday.