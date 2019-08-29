Aiken City Council debates potentially largest city investment in over 20 years

Thursday, August 29, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council debated potentially the largest city investment in over 20 years at a work session on Thursday afternoon.

People filled the council chambers taking interest in a proposed $45 million project at the old Aiken Hospital site. The investment would involve the city and WTC Investments, based out of Graniteville, joining in a public and private partnership.

According to city documents, the project would include a 100-room hotel, a 400-seat conference center and 150 apartments. Earlier versions of the plan featured a parking garage, however, WTC Investments agreed to surface parking.

Aiken would be responsible for $12.5 million. WTC Investments is responsible for the rest, in addition to paying $1.1 million for the 10.4 acre lot at 828 Richland Avenue W.

"It means growth," said Andrea Gregory, Aiken Councilwoman District 5. "It means other potential investments and opportunities coming into the city. It means entertainment for our youth."

Gregory sees this as an opportunity the city can't pass up, as does fellow councilwoman Lessie Price.

"We want these people to move here to enjoy what we are enjoying," Price said. "But, we can't do that unless we take risk, unless we invest."

Some residents News 12 spoke with say the city would be paying the investment group too much. They would prefer the old hospital lot be repurposed instead of being bulldozed.

"I'm unconvinced that the vision is the highest and best use of the ten acres of land there at the gateway to the city of Aiken," said Laura Bagwell, an Aiken resident.

Gregory says the city would be spending much less than comparable cities. She says take a look at North Augusta's Riverside Village for example.

This project, the city estimates, would have a $240 million impact on the local economy over a 20-year period.

"We have to be bold, and we really have to start getting smart and thinking about that 10 or 20 years down the line," Gregory said.

The whole project is contingent on a multi-county business park agreement which requires a nearby county to join. It allows the developer to pay a fee in lieu of taxes.

