Aiken City Council amends code to allow for wildlife culls in city limits

Monday, November 11, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken City Council gave the green light on Monday night to allow sharpshooters to manage wildlife inside city limits.

Council members voted 6 to 1 to amend city code to allow for authorized wildlife culling. It marks the end of a months long-- often contentious-- debate over the issue.

Council began considering the amendment after residents from Aiken's Woodside Plantation neighborhood began complaining of a deer overpopulation problem.

A first reading of the amendment was approved in September. However, many still had questions and concerns about allowing the use of firearms to cull wildlife.

The city put together an ad hoc committee, comprised of residents and experts from both sides of the issue, to modify the amendment.

"We wanted to do it in such a way to minimize impacts on the city as a whole," said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

Bedenbaugh says this amendment is a compromise that allows culling, but doesn't make it easy.

"No one certainly wants folks to be able to take matters into their own hands and ultimately harm other neighbors," Bedenbaugh said.

Before culling can occur, the amendment requires an organization to submit an extensive plan to the city. That plan outlines and justifies the reason for culling the wildlife.

Through the application fee, the city would hire a wildlife manager along with an external consultant. The consultant would make sure the proposed plan is in accordance with state and city law.

It's not a cheap process.

"We are talking easily thousands of dollars," Bedenbaugh said.

The amendment says the applicant must have liability insurance of at least $2 million, along with including the city on the policy.

The wildlife manager would ensure "safe shooting zones" and keep the operation away from homes, according to the ordinance.

It requires the shooting to come from elevated positions--for the disintegrating bullets to have a backstop--along with the operations to take place at night. The sharpshooters also have to have "a minimum two years experience, no safety incidents and possess an NRA marksmanship certificate."

Still, some are concerned this is putting people in danger.

"To change an amendment that has been in force for so long to protect citizens, and now they want to change it all because some deer walking around," said Beverlie Hunter, a Woodside resident.

Others, like Edward Vaarwerk, who also lives in Woodside, just want to see the deer gone.

"It will reduce the predation of the deer on our property," he said. "I think that alone will be a useful benefit."

This amendment only applies to culling within city limits. Now, the city is waiting on their first applicants.