Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The city of Aiken is sounding off after pictures show a stinky situation near one Aiken road.

The city’s Engineering & Utilities Department posted pictures on Facebook that seem to show dozens of bags of dog poop thrown over the railroad bridge near Laurens Street.

In the post they remind people to clean up after their dogs by throwing away dog poop in the trash - instead of tossing it on the ground.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved