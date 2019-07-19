Aiken Center turning to community to prevent drug abuse and overdoses

Friday, July 19th, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT)--According to the CDC, drug overdose deaths in the U.S. are trending down, and the Aiken Center is trying to make sure that trend continues.

Margaret Key just started working at the center in April, but she's already hitting the ground running on drug abuse prevention.

"We are going to be...trying to hear stories from the public, [to] understand perceptions of the problem," she said. "What they're experiencing, and the ripple effects of addictions and substance abuse disorders."

The Aiken Center is teaming up with United Way to sponsor four meetings to get feedback from the people directly involved.

"We want to hear from families, from citizens about their perceptions about substance abuse disorders," Key said.

They'll also be launching a program in September that will let people get Narcan even if they don't have insurance. Narcan is a nasal spray that can be used to save someone's life if they overdose.

Key says that initiative will save a lot of lives, and hopefully, we'll see that trend continue to go down both nationally and locally.

