Aiken Center teams up with local leaders in effort to end drug overdoses

Thursday, October 17, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Opioid overdoses claimed the lives of 34 people in Aiken County last year, and the Aiken Center is teaming up with local leaders and the community to get that number down.

Thursday, around 100 people gathered for the fourth and final community listening session to share stories and solutions for drug abuse and addiction.

"Addiction is not just a law enforcement issue," said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt. "Addiction is an issue that has to be dealt with [in] the community as a whole."

Margaret Key is the director of the Aiken Center and is leading the charge for community-wide discussion about abuse and addiction.

"What we really have to find out is what people are observing, what's really happening in homes and neighborhoods," she said. "The nature of the problem as it's manifesting in Aiken County."

Key said one of the goals is to show unity among local leaders, which is why the sheriff, coroner, and mayor were a few of the leaders in attendance.

One of the speakers at the event was Terry Lee, founder of Overflow Foundation. She started the foundation in honor of her late son, Phillip Lee, Jr.

"My son was the oldest of five children. He was 29 years old. He was a high school and college athlete," she said. "Our son did have a substance use disorder which was part of what led to his suicide."

Reaching young people was a common theme on Thursday night. Anna Maryniak is the FBLA president at North Augusta High School. She said she hopes the messages from the meeting spread to her classmates.

"I'm hoping we can just learn a lot here and just keep on spreading awareness throughout our FBLA chapter and throughout our school too because we have a platform to do that," she said.

Since abuse knows no age, race or income, Key said it's great to see so many people coming together to share and to learn.

"People are ready, willing and able to work together in new ways," she said. "It's quite exciting given the difficult topic we're facing."

