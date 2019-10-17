Aiken Center giving out doses of NARCAN for opioid addiction awareness

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- For the first time in Aiken County, the Aiken Center will be distributing doses of NARCAN, a life-saving drug given to people suffering from opioid overdoses.

It’s an epidemic that took the life of 34 people in Aiken County last year alone. This year’s levels aren’t in yet, either.

“We still have several cases that are still pending toxicology analysis,” Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

NARCAN usually costs about $140, but the Aiken Center is giving it out for free to people whose insurance doesn't cover it.

“We are trying to prevent that from a counseling perspective and to make them more aware and be more accessible for the community,” Cledyth McCray with the Aiken Center said.

Rich or poor, young or old, addiction doesn't discriminate and Coroner Ables says he's seen it firsthand.

“I can see how addiction can destroy an individual,” Ables said. “I've seen how addiction can destroy a family.”

Even though NARCAN can help save a life, it's no guarantee. Ables says doing drugs is a risk that could cost the ultimate price.

“It could be laced with something totally different, or it could be cut down with something totally different. You just don't know, and it's a shame that you have pay for it with your life to find out,” Ables said.

