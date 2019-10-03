In a galaxy far, far away, Aiken Saber Academy offers fencing with a twist

Thursday Oct. 3, 2019

AIKEN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Most of us are familiar with the sport of fencing.

It's something Tony Negron did in college, and wanted to bring to Aiken, so he started Aiken Saber Academy.

"The idea of the academy was really to introduce young adults, teens and younger folks on up to really, frankly, regular adults, in fencing," Negron said.

There's just one small difference between the academy's style and traditional fencing: what they fence with.

"The fencing is really unique in that it would be using lightsabers instead of your traditional foils and epees and sabers or great swords or something like that," said Negron.

His mission with lightsaber fencing is two-fold.

He wanted to provide a creative fencing outlet, and do it in a way that allows everyone to enjoy it, no matter their finances or physical ability.

"The other idea was to keep this as low cost as possible for the students because they just don't have as many resources," said Negron.

And while Negron is serious about fencing, he allows for some playtime too.

Next week, he and his partner are participating in a Star Wars reading day at the Augusta Library.

They'll be portraying a movie-worth fight to the death.

"We're gonna go out there to do the duel of the fates, we are going to have a duel between a Jedi and a Sith," said Negron.

The reading day is next Saturday, Oct. 12.

If you're interested in joining Aiken Saber Academy, they meet every Friday at 5 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Center.

The first class is free, and membership is only $15 a month for basic classes for Aiken residents.

