Ahmaud Arbery's mom met with President Trump. Here's what she thought.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Before he signed an executive encouraging better police practices, President Donald Trump met privately with the families of several black Americans killed in high-profile cases that have fueled recent protests.

Ahmaud Arbery's mother was one of those who met with Trump on Tuesday.

“He's very compassionate.” Wanda Cooper said of Trump. “He did assure each family member that we- we would and should expect change.”

Although Arbery, a black jogger with ties to the CSRA who’s buried in Waynesboro, wasn’t killed in an interaction with police, his case has cast scrutiny on law enforcement.

He was killed outside the coastal Georgia city of Brunswick during an encounter with a white father and grown son who claimed they thought he was a burglar. The father, Gregory McMichael, is a former Glynn County police officer. The Glynn County Police Department is under scrutiny for how it handled the investigation in the case, in which charges weren’t brought for weeks – after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved.

The weeks since Arbery’s Feb. 23 shooting have brought the police-involved slayings of other black Americans – including George Floyd in Minneapolis, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

Those slayings and other high-profile actions by police, such as the tasering of two college students at an Atlanta protest and an elderly man being shoved over by an officer in Buffalo, have fueled protests across the U.S. and around the world calling for racial equity and police reform.

Trump has been largely pro-police in his rhetoric, yet signed the executive order Tuesday after meeting with the families.

Cooper took heart in that.

“He showed major concerns for all families, not just one family but for all families,” she said.

Although she said the executive order is a start for change, it’s not enough. she says she wants to see more laws put in place -- in her son's honor.

The president's order urges police departments to collect and track complaints about excessive-force.

There are incentives for law enforcement agencies to update their training certifications. The order also encourages mental health professionals to work with police when responding to some calls.

Here’s what else is happening in related matters:

What Burke County sheriff says

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he believes the officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death did the right thing.

Williams has been watching the incident from the officers' body camera.

Here's what he had to say on CNN about the deadly shooting:

"There's nothing malicious or sadistic in the way these officers behaved. And it's very unfortunate that the law enforcement leaders in the state of Georgia have not come out and stood together on this case," he said.

Williams also says this response is sending the wrong message to black youth. he says you can't point a weapon at an officer and expect nothing to happen.

The sheriff also believes this case is different from George Floyd's murder or the Ahmaud Arbery case -- so it's not fair to compare.

At the Capitol

Today, Senate Republicans plan to introduce new legislation that puts greater restrictions on chokeholds, increases the use of body cameras and makes lynching a federal hate crime.

Democratic lawmakers introduced their own bill and question what a compromise could look like.

The biggest sticking point is qualified immunity, which provides broad legal protection to police officers from lawsuits.

A vote on the House Democratic bill could come as early as next week.

In the Georgia Legislature

Georgia lawmakers are back in session this week, and at the top of the list for discussion is a state hate crime bill.

The Georgia House of Representatives passed the bill last year, but the Senate may want to make some changes in light of the recent protests.

Lawmakers are looking at creating a database for hate crimes -- including those involving police officers.

Another change would be adding de-escalation and bias training for officers.

Augusta Sen. Harold Jones II says supporters are hoping to cover a substantial amount of reform will this bill.

"I think one of the things there, that I've been pushing, is reform and our drug law. That would be key to where you have less police citizen interaction in non-violent offenses. So that's something to look at too. There are different levels that we can approach," Jones said.

Jones also said: "As far as defunding the police, certainly we don't want to do that. But I think some folks are actually talking about maybe changing how you police--do you police interactions or change how you fund."

Jones said the hate crime bill is a top concern right now.

With just a few days left in session, lawmakers are also looking at changes to the citizen's arrest law -- which has been cited in Arbery’s encounter with the McMichaels, who are accused of chasing him down before he was killed.

Lawmakers are working toward a deadline of next Friday that could affect which reform legislation actually gets passed.

In South Carolina

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is looking at changes in its training protocols.

Currently, officers undergo nearly 42½ hours of traning at the academy. They study implicit bias, diversity and de-escalation tactics. After that, no further training is required. In the wake of George Floyd's death, the agency is considering modifying training requirements. But officials say not everything can be accounted for in training.

"We want to mandate that annual training in regards to those same topics: implicit bias, cultural diversity, sensitivity, de-escalation. So they are not just getting it when they go to the academy for that 12 week basic, but that they get it for now on every year,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said.

Keel says optional trainings could become mandatory every year.